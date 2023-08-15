Here's when you'll see pedestrian bridges back open along Highway 99

Where you'll see changes above Highway 99 in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are new additions to Highway 99 between Broadway and Florin Road in South Sacramento.

There's new art along the sound walls, two murals and four colorful pedestrian bridges in the painting process. The colors for those bridges were chosen by community members living in the area.

The pedestrian overcrossing project, as well as new art along the highway, is part of the Clean California initiative.

Kevin Murphy with Caltrans says they partnered with the city and county of Sacramento to improve the area.

"A big part of Clean California is introducing public art and art aesthetics into our construction programs on major highways, particularly in underserved communities," said Murphy.

The pedestrian bridges help to connect neighborhoods in South Sacramento.

"When the freeway was originally laid down here in South Sacramento, it cut off neighborhoods from different schools, so that information went into the planning for where the pedestrian crossings would be provided," said Murphy.

There's been free shuttle service on-demand to get people from one side of 99 to another, but once 27th as well as Turnbridge and Maynard re-open, shuttle service will go away because the other two will only be closed overnight.

The overcrossing at 27th will open this Friday, Turnbridge and Maynard by Aug. 31, 8th Avenue on Sept. 15, and 43rd and 44th on Sept. 25.

