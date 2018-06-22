If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO — With all the talk of what's going on at the border and immigration in our country, ABC10 thought it'd be nice to talk to people in downtown Sacramento about where they are from and how their family first got to America.

Meet Jennifer: She is adopted but recently found out through an ancestry website that her family is from Spain, Ireland, and Italy. pic.twitter.com/d3kUtwxWeP — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Kulbir: He was raised in Yuba City, but came from New Delhi, India in 1971. He says his parents made that sacrifice so he and his kids could do better in this new world.

"This is home for us." pic.twitter.com/rNR884pUd7 — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Shawn: His dad's side is from Ireland and his mom's side is from England/Sweden. Through both sides, his ancestors have been through New York, Iowa, Texas, Canada, the Dakotas and eventually, his parents would meet in California. pic.twitter.com/PoyoVJ55cs — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Darryl and his family, who currently live in San Diego. Darryl's father was an immigrant from Mexico.

He says: "[My father's] mother brought him here for a better life." pic.twitter.com/RQUUYNp4KA — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Prudence: Her ancestors were Catholic Germans in Prussia escaping religious persecution. Her grandmother lost her fiance in WWI, so she left England to start over in the United States. pic.twitter.com/q3uRUyKh02 — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Hector! His father from Mexico got a job in LA, made a promise to Hector's mother that he would go back for her within a year. True to his word, BOOM! And 11 months later, Hector was born. He is now a communications director for the CA state senate Republican caucus. pic.twitter.com/ncGum5RLpC — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Rebecca: Her great-aunt was born on the boat that their family left Italy on! That aunt just passed away a month and a half ago. She was 93-years-old. Rebecca got choked up talking about her <3. it's="" a="" story="" that="" is="" always="" passed="" down="" in="" the="" family.="">pic.twitter.com/QvGyhNJ7Gu — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Mark (left): Mark's great-grandfather didn't want to be a rabbi (a family obligation), so he ran away to France, England, and then to New York. He lost an eye in a machine shop, and eventually saved up to buy a fruits & veggies cart. That's how he got his start in America! pic.twitter.com/LnPtNYWzx4 — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet James (right): His mother's parents met in Ireland, where his grandfather was a bare knuckle boxer. His dad left Baghdad to attend Oxford and then came to America, where 'Hotel California' convinced him to stay. pic.twitter.com/qvmr1BKEmP — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Donald: His mom's side migrated from England/Wales and his dad's side from Czechoslovakia. His parents met in Pennsylvania where they were coal miners. His dad was also a WWII Veteran and awarded the Purple Heart. pic.twitter.com/gSukf3lypp — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Arlette and her kids : she was born in Mexico and just became a US citizen 5 years ago. "Our parents left their families [to] come to this country to give me and my brother a better life. We were able to succeed, so I feel it's unfair what's happening right now." pic.twitter.com/xQZLEQqUWP — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Jasmine: Her grandmother was a slave, born in 1913 and raised in the South. "She [saw] the civil rights movement. Growing up, I tried to get stories from her...we still had chickens and everything in the backyard." pic.twitter.com/Mkcjw2kYbD — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

Meet Neda: She was born in Alexandria, Egypt.

"I will never forget the day [our papers to come to the US arrived]. I was 9-years-old...my mom had a feeling and she goes downstairs and she's like 'Our papers are here!' She started to cry." pic.twitter.com/PGJliOHsII — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 21, 2018

THIS IS ME! My parents came from a small province in China. Their first job was at a corner store.



They couldn’t afford a crib, so my baby bed was an open dresser drawer 🙈.



I’m the 1st person in my family born in the US, and I’m a 1st gen college grad! #FightOn ❤️💛✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HluLBi369i — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) June 22, 2018

