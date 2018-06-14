Fathers Day is Sunday, June 17, and there's an event today, June 14, honoring dads a few days early.

The Centers for Fathers and Families is having their Salute to Fathers at the Double Tree Hotel, 2001 Point W. Way. If you're interested in celebrating some of the dads in the Sacramento area, they'll have a banquet at 6 p.m. highlighting dads in our community.

But have you noticed that Father's Day doesn't get the same attention as Mother's Day? Where's the love for dads? Every mothers day, and for the days surrounding it, social media feeds are full of pics featuring moms.

It turns out, spending for fathers day is trending up over the last few years to $15.3 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Compare that to Mothers Day spending, which sits around $23 billion dollars.

So what do you think? Are dad's getting the respect they deserve on Father's Day? Why or why not?

Let Keristen know on her Facebook page.

© 2018 KXTV