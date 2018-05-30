Voting is considered an American privilege, but it's certainly not a right for everyone in the U.S.

There are some citizens who lose their right to vote, and others who aren't given the right based on their immigration status. It's important to know whether or not your circumstances may affect your ability to vote.

Here is a breakdown of who can and cannot vote in the California primaries.

Voting rights for people with criminal history-

Here's a list of people who can register to vote, according to the California Secretary of State (SOS):

In county jail: serving a misdemeanor sentence. A misdemeanor never affects your right to vote. Because jail time is a condition of probation (misdemeanor or felony) Serving a felony jail sentence Awaiting trial

On probation

On mandatory supervision

On post-release community supervision

On federal supervised release

A person with a juvenile wardship adjudication

Here's a list of people who CANNOT register to vote, according to the California SOS:

Currently imprisoned in: State prison Federal prison

Currently serving a state prison felony sentence in a county jail or other correctional facility

Currently in county jail awaiting transfer to a state or federal prison for a felony conviction

Currently in county jail for a parole violation

Currently on parole with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Once you are done with parole your right to vote is restored, but you must re-register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov or by filling out a paper voter registration card.



To clear up confusion, people on probation can vote. People on parole cannot vote.

Voting rights for undocumented immigrants-

You must be a U.S. citizen and a resident to vote in California, according to the SOS. Permanent residents and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients cannot vote since they are not citizens.

However, in San Francisco county, non-citizens are allowed to vote in school board elections regardless of their immigration status.

© 2018 KXTV