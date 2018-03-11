VACAVILLE, Calif. — VACAVILLE, Calif. -- On Friday night at Epiphany Church in Vacaville, the smell of pasta and meatballs fills the community room.

People from all walks of life gather for a free meal. Many of these people are struggling to find a permanent home. You could call some of them, homeless.

"I have to stay employed. You have to earn enough money to find the terms to pay rent or have a place to shelter my life," said Billy Rose, who doesn't have a permanent home at the moment.

"The reason I became homeless is because I did lose my job. So I had to find a new job. And now that I found another one, I'm hoping to find a place that will be suitable for future shelter and to be warm at night," Rose said.

He is not alone. Another man, Anthony Mazarotti, is also employed, but does not have a permanent home.

"It would give me peace of mind to have a place to lay my head down," Mazarotti said.

Both Rose and Mazarotti applied to live in the proposed tiny shelter community property on Brown Street in Vacaville. Solano County plans to build tiny shelters for homeless people who are serious about working and working to get off the street.

"It would be awesome. Only 10 people are going to get one, get a bed. I hope I'm one of them," Mazarotti said.

According to the city's website, the "shelters will house up to 10 individuals. The site will include privacy and security fencing, an on-site resident host, with trash and port-o-john bathroom facilities provided by Recology. Fundraising efforts are underway to secure other site services and improvements, including a shower trailer, meeting/service space, and facilities for their pets."

People living nearby want it moved somewhere else, while the other side argues it won't become a homeless camp, but will offer services for those who are serious about getting off the street.

While they want to help the homeless, they don't want it near their homes... near schools and they don't want problems.

"You know, that would be my first thought too, would be like, 'Who are these people and what are they going to do to our local environment?'" Rose said.

Rose said many people believe all homeless have a drug problem, but he says he has a high-priority to work and stay employed.

"I would just like to have five minutes with them. You know, maybe change their mind... I don't blame them though. I'm not sure I would want homeless people in my town either. As long as they act right, it doesn't matter. I want to be a success," Mazarotti said about the criticism.

While the project is in the early stages, many still want it moved. Rose and Mazarotti do not necessarily care where it goes because they just want a place to call home.

"My overall goal is to be safe and comfortable you know to be able to prospect my future in a homely atmosphere," Rose said.

