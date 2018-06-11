In 2014, 38-year-old Luis Bracamontes was sentenced to death for killing two law enforcement officers from Sacramento and Placer counties. This week, he also became a prominent character in President Trump’s anti-immigration ad.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Timeline

Deputy Oliver and his partner were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Oct. 24, 2014, around 10 a.m. at the Motel 6 that was on Arden Way. As they approached the vehicle, Oliver was shot in the head by Bracamontes. The 38-year-old and his wife, Janelle Monroy left the scene while Oliver’s partner returned fire.

Bracamontes and Monroy then went to carjack another person to evade law enforcement. Before taking off in a woman’s white Mustang, Bracamontes shot Anthony Holmes in the process of attempting to take his vehicle. Later, Bracamontes stole the truck of Jose Cruz.

When Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Davis and Davis Jr. came upon the suspect, Bracamontes shot both. Monroy was then arrested while Bracamontes fled the scene. Bracamontes was later arrested in a home in Placer County that he was hiding out in.

Davis Jr. and Oliver were pronounced dead after being treated at Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center, respectively.

Bracamontes said that he had several aliases including Marcel Marquez, the name he used when arrested, law enforcement said.

Trial

The trial for Bracamontes began in January 2018 with Bracamontes shouting that he did it and that he would kill more officers.

“I will break out soon and I will kill more,” Bracamontes said.

The trial lasted around three months and resulted in Bracamontes being sentenced to death. Bracamontes was convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, carjacking and weapons violations, as well as other crimes.

He is currently serving his sentence in San Quentin Prison.

A tool for anti-immigration talking points

An anti-immigration and anti-Democratic party video was tweeted by President Donald Trump on Halloween containing the court videos of Bracamontes in Sacramento and Placer counties.

Trump’s ad implied that Bracomontes is an example of why the United States needs a wall between the border of U.S. and Mexico.

Chris Towler, an assistant professor of political science at California State University, Sacramento, said that this type of ad is not new. Towler said that the videos are reminiscent of the attack ad released for President George H. W. Bush, saying that Governor Michael Dukakis was soft on crime, ABC10 reported.

Towler said that it is not usual for an ad to come straight from the political figure and that usually there is a degree of separation.

“Clearly, it’s an attempt right before the election to enrage voters about immigration,” Towler said about the video tweeted on Halloween. “Surveys have consistently found that immigration is one of the top issues people are voting on.”

The Placer County and Sacramento County sheriff’s offices said they did not want to comment on the ad. The Placer County Sheriff's Office added that it was out of respect of the victims' families.

