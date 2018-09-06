A 'Missing in California' event will be held Saturday at Sacramento State to connect loved ones with missing persons.

Paige Kneeland has been working with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department for 15 years. One of the cases she's been working on involves a Jane Doe found on the side of I-5 by Freeport Boulevard in 1981.

"What's interesting about this Jane Doe even though I say she was skeletal there was some soft tissue left and she had a tattoo," Kneeland said.

There could be a possibility this case could be part of a missing persons report however it would be hard to trace.

Many missing persons cases before the 1980's were not entered into the national data base called the National Crime Information Center.

"It wasn't born until 1975 but then like with any new database it takes time to catch fire and people start using it," Kneeland said. "If we had a missing persons case from the early 70s or 80s if it wasn't actively entered into the system it may have not ever been entered."

There are more than 3,000 documented human remains cases in California as of January 2018.

Kneeland believes she can help solve some of them with people's help.

"It's a good feeling when you can finally put a name to a face and beyond and be able to tell the family and give them an answer," Kneeland said. "That's the most rewarding thing to me."

Kneeland recommends for any loved ones to bring any extra dental, medical, and military records and additional photos to update their files.

