Some Amador County voters arrived at polling places to vote in the primary election to find insufficient supplies of official ballots. However, ballot workers worked around the problem and made sure those who turned out to vote could do so.

"We had a phenomenal turnout that we not quite expected," said Cynthia Greer with Amador County's Election Office.

Greta McElory, Chief Deputy of registar voters of Amador County said they ran out of printed out ballots at the polls Tuesday afternoon.

"It's kind of embarrassing for the county," Mike Copeland said. Copeland said his son went to go vote at one of the polling sites in Jackson, and couldn't believe there was a ballot shortage.

Despite ordering double the amount historically projected, several locations ran out. McElory said it was a great example of "good get-out-and-vote campaign".

McElory ordered a little over 45 percent and not 25 percent (historically projected) printed ballots for 2018.

After running out of ballots, poll workers put protocols in place to allow people to vote, such as making copies of ballots or using sample ballots, which are then transferred to official ballots when they arrive.

"We have never had that happen. We have a very high turnout here, but this was exceptional," said Greer.

McElory said they printed more ballots out of their printer in Rancho Cordova and distributed them to the polling places. She said at least 1,000 more ballots were printed.

Voters who arrived before 8 p.m. were able to vote, she said. However, those who left or weren't in line at 8 p.m. lost their chance to vote.

Of 21,000 registered voters in Amador County, 65 percent are mail-in voters and about 7,000 are poll walk-in voters, McElory said.

On Tuesday, officials transferred the sample ballots and the copies into official ballots.

"It happens every single election. You can transfer them. The process is called duplication," Greer explained.

McElory told ABC10 the county's election office will be ordering extra ballots for the November Election but did not say how many or how they would determine the amount.

