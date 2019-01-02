TRACY, Calif. — Tracy's Amazon Fulfillment Center is gearing up to start offering tours for the first time starting on Friday.

They want to open up their doors to show the entire process from the moment a customer hits "buy." It's meant for families, for classrooms and anybody that wants to learn more about Amazon.

This is something the City of Tracy, with a population of a little more than 90,000 people, is pretty excited about too. It's starting at a time when their downtown continues a surge in momentum, along with some other projects geared toward bringing in more people to town.

They say they've been getting requests about tours since the building first opened up two years ago.

RELATED: New Amazon tours to debut in Sacramento, Tracy

"I think it's a great opportunity for our community. I'm really happy that they're doing it. There's so many people that actually have an interest in what goes on in Amazon, how do they get their package, and what better way to figure out all of the inter-workings of how it does without coming in and seeing a tour? So I think it's great for Tracy," Barbara Harb, an Economic Development Management Analyst for the City of Tracy said.

Notably, it also follows the announcement of a new aquatics center that the city hopes will be a significant attraction.

"It's kind of exciting to see the investment that's happening here in Tracy that's going to generate a little bit more regional attraction," Harb said.

The tours start at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy on Friday, February 1. To book a tour, visit their website here.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Amazon bringing another 'Fulfullment Center' to Stockton

The City of Stockton announced that Amazon has chosen to open up a second facility in town that is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the area.