TRACY, Calif. — Tracy's Amazon Fulfillment Center is gearing up to start offering tours for the first time ever.

Starting Friday, Feb. 1, their doors will open to show the entire process from the moment a customer hits "buy." It's meant for families, for classrooms and anybody who wants to learn more about Amazon.

This is something Tracy officials are excited about, too. It's starting at a time when their downtown continues a surge in momentum, along with some other projects geared toward bringing in more people to town, which already boasts nearly 90,000 residents.

RELATED: New Amazon tours to debut in Sacramento, Tracy

"I think it's a great opportunity for our community. I'm really happy that they're doing it," Barbara Harb, Economic Development Management Analyst for the city of Tracy, said. "There's so many people that actually have an interest in what goes on in Amazon, how do they get their package, and what better way to figure out all of the inter-workings of how it does without coming in and seeing a tour? So I think it's great for Tracy."

Notably, the news of Amazon tours follows the announcement of a new aquatics center that the city hopes will be a significant attraction.

"It's kind of exciting to see the investment that's happening here in Tracy that's going to generate a little bit more regional attraction," Harb said.

To book a tour, visit the Amazon website here.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook. If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Amazon bringing another 'Fulfullment Center' to Stockton

The City of Stockton announced that Amazon has chosen to open up a second facility in town that is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the area.