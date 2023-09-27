Gas prices could see another increase this week, experts say

California is seeing an average price of $5.89, compared to a week ago when the average was $5.79, according to AAA.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gas prices in California have been on the rise the past few weeks and experts say not to expect relief soon.

GasBuddy spokesperson, Patrick De Haan, said the West Coast is headed for a surge in gas prices.

"Your gas prices are about to jump. If you're in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada or Arizona be prepared for gas prices to jump 15-35 cents per gallon in the next 5 days. Some stations could go up by even more, potentially 50c/gal," De Haan wrote in a tweet.

Sacramento is seeing a similar upward trend with gas now reaching an average of more than $5.66 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.55, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.19.

Here's where to find some of the cheapest gas in your area.

Anyone who wants to save money while on the road can heed the following advice from AAA.

Combine your errands into one trip

Don't idle your car

Go the speed limit

