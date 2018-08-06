Real estate agents have been going door-to-door as part of a marketing strategy for years but now they're doing it for different reasons.

One of the targeted areas real estate agents have been scouring is Natomas in Sacramento.

"I think it's the state of the market and a number of factors," said Darren Hall, real estate agent in Natomas. "No. 1, there are a lot of real estate agents out there now but number two everyone is trying to make business."

Some real estate agents say they're scouring around neighborhoods in Natomas because some of the people that moved in a few years ago are now interested in upgrading. Agents say it's a good time to sell since it's a sellers market.

"Inventory right now, it's been kind of a misconception with inventory being very low, when in fact, inventory is pretty good," says Katie Krause with RE/MAX Gold. "We just have a lot of buyers that want to come and live here."

Krause says with the hot market right now, there are more real estate agents hoping to get in it.

"Anytime the market is doing well, we do tend to see realtor members so that does happen. Of course, there's more marketing going on and you may be getting more knocks on your door," Hall said.

However, some people may be getting knocks for a different reason.

A website called Offrs.com predicts if homeowners are likely to sell using smart data such as property records, tax records, consumer databases, credit agencies and online websites.

RE/MAX Gold started using it in April to target homeowners.

