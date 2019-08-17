SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighting is a dangerous job but for many, there's a real danger that they face after hanging up their helmet and uniform. Cancer, PTSD and injuries could all be on the table for them.

For Sacramento Firefighters, their retiree health benefits are at risk and their union wants the community to know what has been going on.

A post on Instagram and Facebook has been shared many times with the headline being that Sacramento firefighters may lose their current retiree health benefits.

They say they've been negotiating with the City for eight months and still don't have a contract.

"It got to a point where we were disappointed unfortunately. We had to bring to light that fact that it's being asked of retired firefighters, active firefighters, and future firefighters to potentially be responsible for their own benefits," said Roberto Padilla with the Sacramento Firefighters Local 522 union.

Padilla said this impacts every firefighter and service member in the city.

"For us, the biggest concern is again the disappointment that this affects all of us. Any firefighter with the city of Sacramento whether they be retired, currently employed or future firefighters - we shouldn't have to be worrying about this," he said.

The City of Sacramento will not comment on this negotiation because they are still in the middle of it, however City Manager Howard Chan sent ABC10 this statement:

"The City of Sacramento's Fire Department works day and night to ensure the highest level of protection for residents, businesses and visitors. I hold our local firefighters in the highest esteem as the City continues to work with Local 522 to reach an agreement that's fair and equitable for all."

Padilla said firefighters are at risk for health issues during their service and after. Many experience PTSD, mental health issues, injuries, and job-related cancer.

The department said multiple studies have shown that firefighters are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop certain cancers then the general population

Over the past 15 years, the department has lost three firefighters to occupational cancer.

"For a group of employees that has a high rate of mental health, suicide, PTSD, cancer possibilities because it's all job related, it's disheartening for us that we have gotten to this point," Padilla said.

This reminds Padilla of what was recently dominating the headlines when the 9/11 victims compensation fund bill was approved but not without lengthy arguments. He's hoping the City will keep benefits for everyone in the fire service including those current, retired, and in the future.

