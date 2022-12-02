What to expect from Super Bowl LVI ads

Some of this year's ad trends will focus on the future, ranging from electronic cars to concerns about data privacy.

MINNEAPOLIS — Super Bowl Sunday is just days away with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing what many consider the best part of the big game - the commercials and ads.

Steve Knapp, managing director of media and data science at Colle McVoy, joined Dave Schwartz on KARE11 Saturday to discuss all of the advertising which will be front and center at the Super Bowl.

Knapp talked about why the Super Bowl is consistently the biggest event in advertising, why people love the big game and its ads and what will be different in 2022 when compared to past years.

Some of the trends in this year's ads include celebrity appearances and humor, ads looking into the future like with electric cars and crypto and concerns about the future like the metaverse versus "the real world." Knapp explained with 30 seconds during the Super Cost costing $6.5 million or more, some commercials will be teasers for larger ads.

With the costs of national ads being sky-high, some local companies will try to get in on a limited number of markets, according to Knapp. Cenex has two 15-second ads that will debut during Super Bowl LVI in 20 Midwest markets.

Colle McVoy is a Minneapolis-based creative agency and has had partnerships with brands and companies like Duluth Trading Co., Minnesota United FC, Target, Cenex, US Bank and many others. At Colle McVoy, Knapp uses media intelligence and engagement data across planning and investments.

