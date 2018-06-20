The iconic Micke Grove Zoo in Lodi is now facing layoffs due to San Joaquin County's proposed 2018-19 budget.

A vote on the budget will be held at it's next meeting Tuesday, June 26. Zoo curator Avanti Mallapur says the loss of keepers will make it a challenge to care and feed all 149 animals each day.

Mallapur says it can be dangerous.

"If they make a mistake because they are distracted or extremely tired they can lose their lives. We have predators that are housed here. We see it happening in other facilities where keepers are injured or killed by predators," Mallapur said.

The zoo also has 10 animals on loan from zoos across the country. With half the staff cut, she says there is the possibility those zoos will want their animals back soon.

The only paid part-time position at Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton is also set for a lay off. That position takes care of the park's Nature Center, which houses native species of animals.

Mallapur says her zoo staff would have to care for those animals, too. Both the zoo and Nature Center are popular with school children who visit on field trips.

The San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Department declined comment. The director of the county's General Services Department, Marcia Cunningham, which oversees the parks and rec department, said she would only comment after next Tuesday's budget hearing.

4th District Supervisor Chuck Winn, whose district includes the zoo, said "nothing is final until the board approves [the budget]. Until I hear all the information, I can not make a decision."

While acknowledging the zoo is a "jewel," he added he will "wait to hear more."

