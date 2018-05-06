If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Parents worry about their children being bullied.

That's why a group called Parents Empowering Parents and the State Council of Developmental Disabilities held a training session Monday, June 4, to help parents of children with developmental disabilities who have been bullied.

Nicole Neff, one of the parents at the training session, has an 11-year-old daughter with autism.

"My biggest fear is that my daughter has limited communication," Neff said. "I don't know if she would be aware enough that she was being bullied or picked on and if so that was to happen how is she gonna communicate that to me?"

Bullying was one of the main concerns for parents in a survey, according to the State Council of Developmental Disabilities. Some of the information they went over included common views and myths about bullying, using IEP for bullying prevention, and how to create a healthier school community.

"They really wanna delve into it, because they feel like maybe if I understand it more I can tell someone else," Lisa Hooks, a spokesperson with the State Council of Developmental Disabilities, said. "That's what it's about. Sometimes it's about becoming more proficient so that you can blast information off to others."

