The wife and family of a Redding firefighter who died in the massive Carr Fire issued a statement Monday thanking the community for its support.

"The Stoke family would like the community to know we, like so many of our neighbors, continue the process of recovering from such terrible loss," Alyson Stoke said. "The kids and I are in the process of healing. We will never get over the loss of Jeremy but we will honor him in everything we do and make him proud."

Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke died July 26 while battling the massive Carr Fire as it spread into Redding.

"We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and support we have been given," Alyson Stoke wrote. "We also thank everyone for their respect for our privacy as we try to understand our loss. Once again, all we can say is a heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone. We will all get through this with the help of our loved ones."

"It is true what is being said, 'The love in the air is thicker than the smoke,'” she wrote.

© 2018 KXTV