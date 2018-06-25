If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A fire spanning about three-quarters of a mile in Tehama County destroyed "multiple residential and commercial buildings," Cal Fire said. But firefighters appeared to be making good progress — the Stoll Fire was halfway contained and some evacuees were allowed to return home, authorities said.

Click HERE for the latest CalFire information on the Stoll Fire.

The largest of the fires, a second one in Tehama County, consumed 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometers), but no buildings were reported burned. Some homes were threatened and some had been evacuated, Cox said, although he did not have specific numbers. It was partially contained.

A smaller fire in neighboring Shasta County was three-quarters contained and had damaged no structures.

The cause of each blaze was under investigation Sunday. No one was reported hurt.

More than 230 firefighters using helicopters, bulldozers and other equipment were battling the Pawnee Fire in a rugged area that made it difficult to get equipment up close.

"It's kind of the worst possible combination," Cox said.

Matthew Henderson, who was in the area taking photographs, said he saw the fire jump a road at one point, briefly cutting off access to part of Spring Valley until firefighters pushed it back.

