SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Shasta County has destroyed three residences and threatened thousands of homes forcing evacuations slowed overnight.

The Mountain Fire in Shasta County started around noon Thursday near Bear Mountain and Dry Creek Roads, north of Bella Vista. This is rural area northwest of Redding.

Cal Fire Capt. Robert Foxworthy says the blaze quickly spread to more than 600 acres, or about one square mile, by Thursday afternoon. However, as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, the fire didn't grow and containment grew to 40 percent.

Foxworthy says a north wind drove the fire in a combination of grass, brush and some oak trees. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cal Fire says ongoing assessments show four outbuildings have also been destroyed and one unspecified structure was damaged by blaze. As of Friday morning, evacuations and road closures remain in place. Those evacuated included an estimated 4,000 people at Shasta College.

Dry Creek Road at Hwy 299 reopened Thursday night, according to Cal Fire.

Road closures are in effect at Bear Mountain Road from Christian Way to Dry Creek Road, Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Road, Elk Trail West at Dry Creek Road, northbound Intermountain Road, and westbound Alice Lane.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office is posting the latest evacuation information on Twitter.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for all residents inside the road closure areas. The evacuation center is located at Crosspointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Road, Redding.

Firefighters are battling in high temperatures, expected to be above 100 degrees for the next few days.

The fire is burning not far from last year's Carr Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Shasta and Trinity counties and killed eight people, including three firefighters

