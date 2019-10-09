BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office tentatively identified three more Camp Fire victims on Monday.

Those victims have been identified as:

• Herbert Alderman, 79 of Paradise

• Evelyn Cline, 81 of Paradise

• Isabel Webb, 68 of Paradise

Eighty-four victims have been identified so far.

According to the sheriff's office, two sets of remains were found at 4220 Schwyhart Lane in Concow. The sheriff's office identified one of them as Ellen Walker.

Walker's remains were combined with another person's who has not yet been identified.

RELATED: PG&E plan offers billions to victims, others after wildfires

Anthropologists describe the unidentified person as a larger older adult male who had dental work with crowns.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. It destroyed nearly 19,000 structures, about 14,000 of which were homes. It burned more than 153,000 acres of land, killing 85 people and injuring 17 others, including five firefighters.

RELATED: He helped Camp Fire survivors recover mementos. Now he's the target of a Facebook scammer

Around 50,000 people evacuated their homes in Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, and at one point, there more than 1,000 people are unaccounted.

The fire was determined to have been caused by a high-voltage transmission line owned by PG&E near the town of Pulga, according to Cal Fire investigators.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information or has not heard from someone who may have lived or was visiting the Concow area during the Camp Fire to call (530)538-7671.

WATCH MORE: How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep. 1 of 3