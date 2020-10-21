37,000 PG&E customers to lose power as dry, windy conditions move into Northern California

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) says that it will cut electricity to about 37,000 customers in parts of 15 counties Wednesday evening through Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California has entered a new round of fire danger. Forecasters predict ongoing dry conditions will be punctuated by bursts of offshore winds through the rest of the week.

Southern California is continuing a cooling trend with low clouds and fog pressing in from the coast and may even see light rain or drizzle from Friday into the weekend.

Most of the huge fires that scorched California since mid-August are fully or significantly contained.

