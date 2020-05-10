4 injured Cal Fire firefighters rescued by CHP helicopter from North Complex fire

The crew, flying in CHP Helicopter H20, was requested by Cal Fire Oroville to rescue firefighters injured in the North Complex West Zone fire.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Four injured Cal Fire firefighters were air-lifted out of danger by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter over the weekend.

Video of the heroic rescue was recorded by the CHP crew. The crew, flying in CHP Helicopter H20, was requested by Cal Fire Oroville to rescue firefighters injured in the North Complex West Zone fire.

The injured firefighters were found on a steep mountainside north of the South Fork of the Feather River, CHP said.

All four firefighters were successfully hoisted from the mountain and taken to a Butte County ambulance waiting nearby. From there they were taken to Oroville Hospital. The injuries suffered were extremity and heat-related, CHP said.

All of the firefighters are expected to make a full recovery.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.