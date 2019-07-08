RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Update:

A planned control burn turned out of control near Mather Airport Wedesday afternoon, according to authorizes at the scene.

Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted plans for a control burn in the Mather area for around 10 a.m. Wednesday. A public information officer for Metro Fire of Sacramento says the burn was out of control at one point this afternoon, but it has since gotten under control.

Original story:

Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters are engaged in a 50 acre fire fight in south Rancho Cordova.

About 20 units are on scene for the grass fire, including Dozer 1 and Copter 2.

Firefighters say no structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

