Grass fire in Yolo County burning more than 500 acres

The fire is burning in a rural area of Fremont Weir State Wildlife Area.

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. — A vegetation fire in Fremont Weir State Wildlife Area in Yolo County is burning more than 500 acres, with the blaze visible from miles away.

The fire appears to have broken out sometime in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 20.

Yolo Fire Department has said that firefighters will be clearing and reevaluating the fire for further response in daylight, according to a report at roughly 3 a.m.

In the dark, the orange glow of the flames has been visible from Interstate 5 and other roadways between Woodland and Sacramento. There is also a large smoke column that people may especially see in daylight hours.

ABC10's Zach Fuentes, reporting from on the ground of this fire, said that the blaze was burning around some power lines, and in photos and footage from his report, viewer can see the flames seem to be closing in on a transmission tower. There do not appear to be any other structures threatened at this time.

Fuentes also said that despite standing nearly a mile away from the fire, the heavy smoke was clearly visible as it rose from the blaze.

Though the fire is close to Sacramento International Airport, it is in a rural area of Knights Landing. However, dry brush and grass could be of concern for containing the fire, and especially further along into the fire season.

ABC10 continues to monitor the fire and will bring more information as we get it.

