Additional evacuations issued for Dixie Fire Tuesday morning | Evacuations, road closures, updates

The Dixie Fire has burned 807,396 acres and is still 48% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — More evacuation orders and warnings were issued in Plumas County due to the Dixie Fire on Tuesday.

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire.

The first orders were issued around the Lake Davis area around noon on Monday. Evacuees were told to head south to Portola where a shelter has been set up. Around 5:30 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded significantly. At the same time, several evacuation warnings were issued around Highway 70 on the east side of Lee Summit, near Beckwourth, north of Portola, on the north side of Delleker, and more.

On Tuesday, a new mandatory evacuation order has been issued for:

• North of Hwy 44 from Forest Route 33NO2 east to County Rd A21 and north to Crater Lake Campground – Zones LAS-E035-F

• Antelope Mountain and Campbell Mountain area east of County Rd A21 and west of County Rd A1 – Zone LAS-E035-B and E035-I

All previously issued orders and warnings remain in place.

Tap here to see the latest evacuation information and maps.

The fire has burned 807,396 acres and is still 48% contained.

In the west zone of the fire, gusty southwest wind patterns are predicted to continue throughout the week with Red Flag Warnings in effect. Humidity is very low and in the single-digits. Crews are actively working to protect critical infrastructure and reduce fuels in the area north of the fire’s edge.

In the east zone, Red Flag Warnings are still in effect and are anticipated to continue through the evening. Strong southwest winds strengthened fire activity yesterday and smoke plumes have been visible, once again, for miles. Contingency lines have been added between the fire, Greenhorn, Portola, and the areas further south around North Lake Davis to protect the residencies.

As some areas repopulate, officials are encouraging people to stay on guard as it relates to fire conditions. Smoke coming from trees and stumps might be seen for days after people return home and, if people see any active flames near homes or businesses, officials are asking them to call 911.

At this time, more than 1,277 structures have been destroyed in the fire and 92 structures have been damaged. Of the structures destroyed, about 685 were homes. 13,614 structures are threatened by the fire. There are 3,123 total personnel.

Accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

All shelters in Plumas County have been consolidated to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola.

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Butte County Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map from Butte County is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.