Airola Fire in Calaveras County quickly grows to 700 acres

Fire officials say the so-called Airola Fire ignited near Parrotts Ferry Road, North of Parrotts Ferry Bridge.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire that broke out in Calaveras County Wednesday afternoon quickly grew to about 700 acres in size, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

Wildfire map

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.