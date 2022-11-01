Winds fan Airport Fire in eastern California | Maps, evacuations and road closures

The Airport Fire broke out Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m. near Bishop in Inyo County.

BISHOP, Calif. — The Airport Fire continues to burn actively in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley but firefighters have kept it from destroying or damaging any buildings.

Cal Fire says the fire is estimated to have scorched more than 4 square miles as of early Thursday morning.

The blaze erupted Wednesday near Eastern Sierra Regional Airport just outside the town of Bishop and winds drove it south toward the small town of Big Pine, where evacuations were ordered for the east side of the community.

More than 430 personnel, six air tankers and a helicopter are fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Road Closures

Road closures are in effect on Warm Springs Road east of Highway 395 and Highway 168 east of Highway 395.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders are in place for Big Pine east of Highway 395, White Mountain Research Center, Owens Valley (Caltech) Radio Observatory.

Wildfire Map

More Resources

There is an evacuation center set up at Bishop Senior Center located at 682 Spruce Street, Bishop.

Wildfire Prep

For anyone living in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

