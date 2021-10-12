Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara now at more than 6,000 acres | Evacuation updates and maps

Gusty winds overnight caused the fire to drift near Highway 101, resulting in closures.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A wildfire near Santa Barbara is now at more than 6,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The Alisal Fire, which is located near Refugio Canyon along the Gaviota Coast broke out Monday, Oct. 11 around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters stood on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 early Tuesday morning to fight back the flames, according to Mike Eliason, the public information officer for Santa Baraba County Fire.

According to Eliason, the department hopes to bring in air support today if the winds allow it.

Evacuation orders and warnings began yesterday and are still in place.

Key Figures

Acres: 6,000

Containment: 0%

Structures threatened: 100-120

125 personnel

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Alisal Fire.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Evacuation orders have been issued for Arroyo Hondo Canyon and Refugio Canyon west of Goleta. Residents should leave the area immediately.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the area between El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road and south of West Camino Cielo. Residents should be prepared to leave.

Highway 101 is closed between Highway 1 and Winchester Canyon Road/Cathedral Oaks in both directions. Highway 154 remains open.

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

A Temporary Evacuation Point is at the Dos Pueblos High School upper parking lot at 7266 Alameda Avenue in Goleta. Evacuees can go to this location to get information from personnel on-site, according to the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

Read more: What you need to know to prepare, stay safe for wildfires

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

