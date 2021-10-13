Alisal Fire nears Reagan's 'Western White House' in California | Evacuations, road closures and maps

Additional evacuation warnings have been announced.

At least 700 firefighters have been battling the Alisal Fire, which is located near Refugio Canyon along the Gaviota Coast, along the coast in Santa Barbara County since it broke out on Monday, Oct. 11.

The blaze has already scorched 21 square miles. Evacuation orders were also expanded in the past day.

More winds this week could force a utility to again cut power to thousands of customers in northern and central California.

Key Figures

Acres burned: 13,400

Containment: 5%

Structures threatened: 100-120

700 personnel

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County.

Highway 101 is closed at Las Cruces and Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta. Pacific Railroad and Amtrak lines are closed from Gaviota to Goleta. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Alisal Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

Read more: What you need to know to prepare, stay safe for wildfires

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

