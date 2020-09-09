All California National Forests to temporarily close due to wildfires

All 18 National Forests, including Eldorado National Forest, Tahoe National Forest and others throughout the state, will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

CALIFORNIA, USA — All 18 National Forests in California will temporarily close due to devastating wildfires taking place throughout the state.

Earlier in the week, the US Forest Service announced the closure of only eight National Forests because of dangerous fire conditions. In a press release from the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region, the agency announced the closure of 10 more, which means all National Forests in the state.

The additional forests include:

Eldorado National Forest Klamath National Forest Lassen National Forest Mendocino National Forest Modoc National Forest Six Rivers National Forest Plumas National Forest Shasta-Trinity National Forest Tahoe National Forest Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

The closure goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. The US Forest Service will re-evaluate the closures as conditions at the forests improve.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the State is historic," Regional Forester Randy Moore said in the press release. "These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires."

As of Sept. 7, a record two million acres has already burned in California in 2020. Campgrounds at all national forests in the state also were closed.

RELATED CONTENT: