All evacuations lifted for Shasta County's Fawn Fire

The fire has destroyed 185 homes and other buildings in an unincorporated area north of the city of Redding.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif — Officials have lifted all evacuation orders for the Fawn Fire after crews made great progress corralling the wildfire authorities say was started by a woman last week.

The fire has destroyed dozens of homes near Shasta Lake in Northern California. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday the Fawn Fire was 75% contained after destroying 185 homes and other buildings in an unincorporated area north of the city of Redding.

The fire has burned 8,595 acres.

Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto, was charged with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California. When authorities found her, she was trespassing and acting "irrationally.'

She pleaded not guilty.

WILDFIRE PREPS

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

