The fire, named the Jackson fire, began on Jackson Valley and Buena Vista roads.

BUENA VISTA, Calif. — A grass fire in Amador County burned multiple cars and a structure along with roughly 20 acres Saturday afternoon, according to the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit.

The fire, named the Jackson fire, began on Jackson Valley and Buena Vista roads.

Forward progress has been stopped and fire officials are working together to contain the blaze.

The #JacksonIncident on Jackson Valley Road and Buena Vista Road in Amador County is currently at 15 - 20 acres. Forward... Posted by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit on Saturday, July 1, 2023