Firefighters stop forward progress on 250 acre fire headed toward Roseville

Cal Fire stopped forward progress on a 250 acre vegetation fire, dubbed the Amoruso Fire.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters have stopped forward progression on a fire in Placer County that was burning toward Roseville.

The fire started around 2:09 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of Lincoln at Sunset Boulevard West and Amoruso Way.

In a little more than an hour, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that the fire had grown to more than 100 acres with a moderate rate of spread and was threatening structures.

Firefighters said the flames eventually crossed Sunset Boulevard West, grew to 250 acres, and started burning toward the city of Roseville with 0% containment.

Crews were able to stop forward progression on the so-called Amoruso Fire and now have air resources over the blaze.

CHP has set up road closures in the area as firefighters tend to the fire.

