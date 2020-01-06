x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

wildfire

Firefighters stop forward progress on 250 acre fire headed toward Roseville

Cal Fire stopped forward progress on a 250 acre vegetation fire, dubbed the Amoruso Fire.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters have stopped forward progression on a fire in Placer County that was burning toward Roseville.

The fire started around 2:09 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of Lincoln at Sunset Boulevard West and Amoruso Way. 

In a little more than an hour, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that the fire had grown to more than 100 acres with a moderate rate of spread and was threatening structures.

Firefighters said the flames eventually crossed Sunset Boulevard West, grew to 250 acres, and started burning toward the city of Roseville with 0% containment.

Crews were able to stop forward progression on the so-called Amoruso Fire and now have air resources over the blaze. 

CHP has set up road closures in the area as firefighters tend to the fire.

READ ALSO: 

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,
DOWNLOAD OUR APP.

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep. 1 of 3