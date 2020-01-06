Firefighters stop forward progress on 250 acre fire headed toward Roseville

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters have stopped forward progression on a fire in Placer County that was burning toward Roseville.
The fire started around 2:09 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of Lincoln at Sunset Boulevard West and Amoruso Way.
In a little more than an hour, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit tweeted that the fire had grown to more than 100 acres with a moderate rate of spread and was threatening structures.
Firefighters said the flames eventually crossed Sunset Boulevard West, grew to 250 acres, and started burning toward the city of Roseville with 0% containment.
Crews were able to stop forward progression on the so-called Amoruso Fire and now have air resources over the blaze.
CHP has set up road closures in the area as firefighters tend to the fire.
