Animal rescue risks lives to save animals left behind in Mosquito Fire

Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team has rescued animals in fire zones for nine years

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — 'Have fire will travel' is what the Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team has been doing every year, and it is dangerous work.

Not only does it mean finding a way to rescue a scared, unwilling animal, but it's all done in an active wildfire zone where rescuers risk their lives.

"We're there to save the animals. Whatever we can do to help get them out, get them fed, (and) get them safe. That's what today was about - this horse nobody could get it. It was getting the horse and getting it to safety," said co-founder Chantel Tieman.

The team of volunteers arrived in the Mosquito Fire zone Sunday, and coordinated their efforts with El Dorado County.

Right away, they are assigned animals and addresses or locations where a beloved animal was left behind by their owners who had to frantically evacuate a fire zone.

On Tuesday, the team's assignment was to rescue a male horse named Cody, but when the team arrived, Cody was an unwilling participant.

"He's untouchable. Can't put a halter on him. Can't catch him," Tieman said.

But catch him they did, and it took the non-profit group out of Contra Costa County two-and-a-half hours to corral Cody and safely evacuate him.

"We had to pull his whole, basically his fence line apart, and then funnel him into a smaller area and then we had to work with him there. That's why it took us so long," Tieman said.

The Mosquito Fire is just one of many fires the group has taken part in to rescue animals. They started their non-profit animal rescue in fire zones nine years ago during the Rim Fire at Mt. Diablo.

The group says it is one of the few rescue non-profits certified to go behind the fire lines. Their volunteers consist of firefighters, police officers, ranchers, nurses and more.

"Love animals. I have dogs at home. I have a horse that I board at Chantel's personal Ranch, and that's how I get started and it's rewarding," said Lisa Yano, who has volunteered with the team for four years.

Cody's new temporary home is on emergency space donated by Saureel Vineyards in Placerville. El Dorado County is using it for dozens of beloved pets waiting out the fire.

The work for the team means long and exhausting hours, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

"One of our mottos is save one more," Tieman said.

The non-profit is always looking for donations. If you would like to help, go to their website at www.holdyourhorsesvac.com or find them on Facebook.

