Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

The blaze in Riverside County has consumed more than 31 square miles of dry brush and timber.

BANNING, Calif. — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze in Riverside County has consumed more than 31 square miles of dry brush and timber.

There's zero containment, and one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported.

A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says "dangerously hot conditions" are expected to continue.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

For more information, click HERE.

Evacuations:

Evacuation Warning

Area north of Morongo Rd, east of Millard Canyon Rd, and west of Whitewater Canyon Rd.

Potato Canyon area west, to Raymond Flat in the Oak Glen area

EVACUATION ORDERS

North of Wilson St, east of Sunset Ave and west of Hathaway St.

South of the County Line, North of Dutton Street and East of Oak Glen Road.

North of Cherry Valley Blvd West of Highland Springs East of Beaumont Avenue

Potato Canyon Area West to Raywood Flat, in San Bernardino County

For more on evacuations, see Cal Fire's incident page.

Map: