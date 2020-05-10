August Complex: California wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

The August Complex, which started due to lightning on August 16, has burned 1,002,097 acres and is 54% contained, according to Cal Fire.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The staggering scale of California’s wildfires has reached another milestone: A single fire has surpassed 1 million acres.

The new mark for the August Complex in the Coast Range between San Francisco and the Oregon state line came Monday.

It was a day after the total area of land burned by California wildfires this year passed 4 million acres, more than double the previous record.

The August Complex began as dozens of fires ignited by lightning in the Mendocino National Forest in mid-August. Gov. Gavin Newsom says it has burned more land than all the wildfires recorded in California from 1932 to 1999.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.