August Complex Fire: maps and evacuation information

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — The August Complex Fire has reached 746,607 aces and is 25 percent contained.

This complex incident was initially 37 different fires in Mendocino National Forest, which started on Aug. 17 during dry lightning storms. Though many of those original fires have been contained, others have merged. The Hull, Doe, Tatham, and Glade fires have merged to form one large wildfire in five counties: Glenn County, Mendocino County, Lake County, Tehama County and Trinity County.

The Hopkins Fire is the most recent to be added to the complex, burning 15,466 acres and located in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

Updated August Fire map from Mendocino National Forest on fire perimeter:

National Interagency Fire Center live map (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.