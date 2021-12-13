Bail lowered for father-son duo accused of 'recklessly' sparking Caldor Fire

Bail was lowered to $25,000 and $50,000 respectively.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The two men accused of "recklessly" sparking the Caldor Fire had their bail reduced from $1 million each to $25,000 and $50,000, respectively.

In deciding to lower bail for David and Travis Smith, the judge said he thought the Caldor Fire was the worst disaster ever to have happened in El Dorado County, but he said that what the Smiths are accused of doing was done recklessly, not maliciously.

"Justice was done today. This is what happens when you get to come to court and make your case and it's not one sided," said Mark Reichel, defense attorney for the Smiths.

David Smith's bail is now at $25,000 and Travis Smith's is at $50,000. The prosecution argued the father and son duo could be a flight risk because they could face more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

But the defense argued that the two are enmeshed into the community and not likely to run away.

"Lifetime members of this community, no prior criminal record, productive members of society, worked and supported their families. (They were) investigated in August and did not flee," said Linda Parisi, another defense attorney for the Smiths.

The prosecution is laying out new details and evidence that they say shows the Smiths started the destructive Caldor Fire on Aug. 14. It includes two witnesses who said they spotted the men near the origin of the fire in a side-by-side and heard gunshots there before the Smiths reported the fire in a call to 911.

They say investigators found shell casings in the area too.

"There are a multitude of reasons for wildland fires, and here they say ‘we think it’s likely caused by these people with a bullet. That’s because these people have guns.' That’s literally the sum total of the evidence," Reichel said.

The Smiths also face gun charges. They'll have to surrender firearms and ammunition to law enforcement when they bail out of jail, which could come as soon as this week.

