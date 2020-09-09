Bear Fire: Evacuations grow overnight in Oroville area

The Butte County Sheriff ordered new evacuations for areas near Oroville early Wednesday morning as the Bear Fire continues to grow.

OROVILLE, Calif. — More people are being warned to get ready to evacuate as the Bear Fire continues to grow in Butte County. The fire is part of the larger North Complex burning across three counties, Butte, Plumas and Lassen.

Early Wednesday morning, the Butte County Sheriff issued a new evacuation warning for areas of Oroville, Bangor and Palermo-Honcut. The warning includes the area of Highway 70 from Garden Drive south to Lower Honcut Road, Lower Honcut Road east to Bangor, and everything east to the current evacuation area.

Just after midnight, the Butte County Sheriff issued an immediate evacuation order for Cherokee Road at Highway 70, south to Thompson Flat Cemetery Road, and all areas east to Lake Oroville.

Late Tuesday night the Sheriff's office upgraded all existing evacuation warnings to evacuation orders.

Butte County has relocated a temporary evacuation point to the Gridley Fairgrounds at 199 E. Hazel Street in Gridley. People at the temporary evacuation site are asked to stay in their cars. Representatives from Butte County and the American Red Cross will help with sheltering needs.

9.9.20 2:12am: The Temporary Evacuation Point has been relocated to the Gridley Fairgrounds. #NorthComplexFire #BearFire pic.twitter.com/zsVJEJxWuf — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) September 9, 2020

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex, which has grown to 58,404 acres since first sparking on August 17. Crews have the fire 37% contained, which is a drop in containment from yesterday.

Massive flames can be seen from the Bidwell Bar Bridge. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/dp5cmUWjy6 — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) September 9, 2020

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.