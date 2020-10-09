Bear Fire: Firefighters brace for more winds as officials confirm three killed, buildings destroyed

The Bear Fire is part of the larger North Complex that has burned more than 250,000 acres in Butte, Yuba and Plumas counties.

OROVILLE, Calif. — One day after the weather gave firefighters a bit of a break on the Bear Fire, more wind could complicate their efforts on Thursday.

Three people have died in the Bear Fire, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. Of the three dead, Honea said two people were found in one location together while the third was found in a different location. No victims have been identified at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to mark themselves as safe and well, as deputies continue to investigate reports of missing people.

Officials said 2,000 structures were damaged or destroyed in the fire perimeter of Butte County. They're still working to determine how many of each were damaged and destroyed.

In the southern half of the fire, 23,356 structures are threatened, and in the Quincy area, there's about 3,125 structures threatened.

Butte County Sheriff's map of evacuation sites:

The Bear Fire is part of the larger North Complex of fires burning in Butte County, Yuba County and Plumas County. The U.S. Forest Service reports it has burned 252,163 acres and is 24% contained.

Shane Lauderdale, an Operation Sections Chief with Cal Fire, said the fire is now east of Kelly Ridge, but it has not crossed the drainage. Crews are working on structural protection in Feather Falls, Big Bend, and Berrycreek areas.

In a post Wednesday night, the U.S. Frest Service said, "winds are predicted to shift to the southwest tomorrow which could produce increased fire behavior and smoke. "

Evacuations

Evacuations warnings and orders have impacted about 20,000 Butte County residents.

Officials said 90 families are being sheltered in the county and surrounding counties, some as far as Sacramento. 40 families are still waiting for hotels.

Temporary Evacuation Point

Gridley Fairground at 199 E. Hazel Street in Gridley

People are asking to stay in their cars as representative from Butte County and American Red Cross help them with more information and sheltering needs.

Large Animal Shelter: Camelot Equestrian Park

Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road, Paradise

Camelot will not be accepting animals between the hours of 8pm and 7:30am.

Small Animal Shelter: Old County Hospital

Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono Ste E, Oroville

The shelter is currently at capacity and can't take additional animals at this time. The animal sheltering hotline is 530-895-0000.

More information on evacuations can be found HERE.

Maps

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):