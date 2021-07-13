Fire crews up containment in devastating Beckwourth Complex Fire | Evacuations, road closures, updates

Containment grew to 46% of the 92,988 acres for the Beckwourth Complex Fire.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews were able to add more containment to the Beckwourth Complex Fire overnight.

The fire grew slightly to 92,988 acres and is now 46% contained, up from 26% Monday night.

The U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest said that fire crews are working on fighting the Sugar Fire both on land and in the air and worked hard in the fire's northern flank. The crews are working to stop the fire's progression into the area of Meadowview Loop.

Steep terrain made it difficult for crews to conduct direct fire suppression and control efforts, so aircrews are working to fight the fire in those areas, according to Plumas National Forest.

The extreme heat and dry conditions continue to cause potentially dangerous fire behavior, and winds will be around 25 miles per hour.

The Plumas National Forest is still closed, surrounding the fire's perimeter, including several roads. U.S. Route 395 is now open. U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest asks people to monitor Caltrans District 2 Twitter or website for the latest closure information.

Evacuations

On Monday, all evacuations were lifted for Rancho Haven, Fish Springs, and Flannigan Flats in Washoe County, Nevada.

Evacuation warnings were upgraded to mandatory along Highway 395 in Lassen County.

Plumas County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for areas near Frenchman Lake and Dixie Valley Road. All people in Chilcoot and Vinton should also evacuate. People living north of Highway 70 and between Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the Lassen-Plumas county line should also evacuate.

For Lassen County, some evacuation orders were reduced for some areas on Monday, but there have been no changes to the status of those orders and warnings overnight.

Lassen County Sheriff's Office asks residents of Milford, Doyle and Herlong to keep watch on changing fire conditions and be ready to evacuate if needed.

The following areas are under Evacuation Warning status, and residents can return to their homes:

Doyle east of US 395, including Doyle Loop and all roads connecting to Doyle Loop and Hackstaff Road to Laver Crossing, is now under an evacuation warning, including the town of Herlong south to the Lassen/Sierra County line.

West of US 395 from the north end of Constantia Road south to the Lassen/Sierra County line and from the intersection of A26 north to Milford Grade is now under Evacuation Warning.

A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for:

Doyle Proper west of US 395 from County Road A26 and US 395 south to Constantia Road but not including Constantia Road is still under mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuation centers are at Proctor R. Hug High School and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno and the Lassen County Fairgrounds.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

