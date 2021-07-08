Beckwourth Complex Fire: Evacuations still in place for residents and campgrounds

The Beckwourth Complex Fire is composed of the Sugar Fire, which started west of Sugarloaf Peak in Plumas National Forest, and the Dotta Fire.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Wind and "receptive fuels" caused a complex fire in Northern California to grow Wednesday into Thursday.

The Beckwourth Complex is currently at 3,758 acres total according to the latest update. The Dotta Fire is 48% contained and the Sugar Fire, the larger of the two, is 20% contained.

The Beckwourth Complex is composed of the Sugar Fire, which started west of Sugarloaf Peak in Plumas National Forest, and the Dotta Fire, which ignited in the area of Dotta Canyon in Plumas National Forest. Officials say both fires were started by lightning.

Campgrounds and residences around Frenchman Lake in the northern Sierra Nevada are under evacuation orders due to increased activity of the lightning-sparked fires near the popular reservoir in Plumas County.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.