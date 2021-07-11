U.S. Route 395 expected to reopen after closing due to Beckwourth Complex | Maps & Updates

The Beckwourth Complex Fire grew to almost 84,000 acres with 8% containment.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — The Beckwourth Complex Fire grew over 30,000 acres on Saturday, but despite the growth, fire crews were able to hold the part of the fire that jumped Highway 395.

Crews expect Highway 395 to reopen on Sunday morning, but the U.S. Forest Service is asking people to follow Caltrans District 2 for the latest information.

The Sugar Fire grew 22,600 acres, but crews were able to hold the south and southwestern sides of the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest. They also got 99% containment on the Dotta Fire.

Crews were able to form dozer lines on the south side of the fire, eliminating fuels that threatened nearby communities like Chilcoot as well as secure Maddalena and Dotta Guidici Road.

Crews expect more extreme fire behavior on Sunday due to low humidity and gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour.

Evacuations are in place for Washoe County, Nevada in the communities of Rancho Haven, Fish Springs and Flannigan Flats. Evacuation warnings were upgraded to mandatory along Highway 395 in Lassen County.

Plumas County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for areas near Frenchman Lake and Dixie Valley Road. All people in Chilcoot and Vinton should also evacuate. People living north of Highway 70 and between Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the Lassen-Plumas county line should also evacuate.

Lassen County currently has mandatory evacuations for people on Scott Road from Hwy 70. People living on Doyle Grade from the Lassen-Plumas county line to U.S. Route 395, excluding people on Laura Drive, should evacuate. Also, people living on Doyle Grade from U.S. Route 395 to Red Rock Road on the west side of U.S. Route 395 are under mandatory evacuations.

No evacuation orders have been lifted.

Evacuation centers are at Proctor R. Hug High School and Reno-Sparks LIvestock Events Center in Reno and the Lassen County Fairgrounds.

Wildfire preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.