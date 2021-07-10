Beckwourth Complex advances to over 55,000 acres as heatwave continues | Maps & Updates

Plumas County has issued mandatory evacuations for areas near Frenchman Lake and Dixie Valley Road. All people in Chilcoot and Vinton should also evacuate.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters struggle to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heatwave hits the west coast this weekend.

The Beckwourth Complex headed into Saturday, showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada. The complex fire grew to 55,091 acres, with 8% of it contained as of 3 p.m. on July 10.

The fires are tearing through bone-dry timber and prompted Nevada authorities on Friday to evacuate a community across the state line; however, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada downgraded the evacuation order to a warning.

Plumas County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for areas near Frenchman Lake and Dixie Valley Road. All people in Chilcoot and Vinton should also evacuate. People living north of Highway 70 and between Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the Lassen-Plumas county line should also evacuate.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office reported Frenchman Lake Road and Highway 70 are currently closed for traffic.

A shelter was set up at Portola Baptist Church located at 171 S. Gulling St. in Portola, CA.

Lassen County currently has mandatory evacuations for people on Scott Road from Hwy 70. People living on Doyle Grade from the Lassen-Plumas county line to U.S. Route 395, excluding people on Laura Drive, should evacuate. Also, people living on Doyle Grade from U.S. Route 395 to Red Rock Road on the west side of U.S. Route 395 are under mandatory evacuations.

Lassen County recommends people east and west of U.S. Route 395 between Doyle Grade and County Road A26 and from the Lassen-Sierra county line to Red Rock Road be prepared to evacuate. People living east of U.S. Route 395 from Doyle Grade Road to Red Rock Road should also be prepared if an evacuation is necessary.

Wildfire preps

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.