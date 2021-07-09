Containment on Beckwourth Complex wildfire drops to 11% ahead of triple-digit heat

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes sparked by lightning.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Flames that threaten homes and campgrounds have prompted evacuations and closed off a nearly 200-square-mile section of a Northern California forest as the state prepares for a weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.

"The fire remained active all night, progressing east towards Adam’s Peak where it crossed the escarpment west of Doyle," Plumas National Forest said in its latest update. "The fire is burning around the lake with numerous spot fires on the eastern side of the lake."

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes sparked by lightning that are carving their way through the eastern edge of the Plumas National Forest.

After a day and night of explosive growth, the fire covered more than 38 square miles at midmorning Friday, causing containment to drop to 11%. The fire is currently at 24,525 acres in total.

Meanwhile, forecasters warn that much of California will see dangerous triple-digit weekend highs. As the blaze grows, more evacuations were ordered for Lassen and Plumas County.

