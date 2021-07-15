Fire crews hopeful to contain more of Beckwourth Fire Complex Thursday

According to the latest figures from U.S. Forest Service, the Beckwourth Fire Complex grew to 99,937 acres burned and is 68% contained.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Despite fire crews continued work overnight, the conditions at the Beckwourth Complex Fire worsened after high winds Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service's latest report.

Containment for the Beckwourth Fire Complex decreased from 73% Wednesday to 68% Thursday, and the size of the fire grew to 99,937 acres, as reported Thursday morning by the forest service. Due to the wind, smoke and visibility, aircrews had to land Wednesday afternoon. And in that time, a spot fire was started that the wind helped to grow, increasing the size of the complex fire, the U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said in their morning briefing.

The spokesperson said the temperatures should be lower Thursday, and there should be weaker winds. He added that crews are hopeful of containing more of the fire.

Evacuation Orders

Plumas County:

Frenchman Lake, including all surrounding areas of Carmen, Dooley, Frenchman Village and Frenchman Cove.

Doyle Grade and Sugarloaf Road

Dixie Valley along Dixie Valley Road from Beckwourth-Genesee Road to Frenchman Lake

Lassen County:

Doyle on Old Highway 395 from Laura Drive west on Old Highway 395 to Cowboy Joe Road and everything in between.

Evacuation Warnings

Plumas County:

Highway 70 between Beckwourth-Genesee Road to the Plumas/Lassen County Line

All addresses north of Hwy 70 between the Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the County Line

All addresses along the south side of Highway 70 between the Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the County Line

All residences in Chilcoot and Vinton

Lassen County:

• Doyle east and west of US 395, including Herlong south to the Lassen/Sierra County line.

• West of US 395 from the north end of Constantia Rd. south to the Lassen/Sierra County line and from the intersection of A26 north to Milford Grade.

Evacuation Centers

There is currently an evacuation center at Proctor R. Hug High School in Reno, Nevada, and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center in Reno, Nevada. The Lassen County Fairgrounds is also open as an evacuation center.

Road Closures

Caltrans District 2 currently reports that no roads are closed due to the Beckwourth Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

