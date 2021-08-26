Evacuation orders lifted for Bennett Fire in Nevada County

The Bennett Fire burned about 60 acres and is 73% contained.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Crews fighting the Bennet Fire in Nevada County were able to make enough progress overnight Wednesday into Thursday resulting in evacuation orders being lifted.

According to Cal Fire, the Bennett Fire burned about 60 acres and is 73% contained. Many Grass Valley residents are able to return home after they were forced to evacuate, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Service's Facebook post.

However, two areas — GRS-E222 and GRS-E222B —still remain under evacuation orders. The border is also closed to Idaho-Maryland Road and Centennial Drive. More information regarding the evacuation zones can be found HERE.

The Bennett Fire forced the Sierra College Nevada County Campus to close. The Rocklin campus is not impacted by the flames.

The grim reality of wildfire season. If you see a firefighter - thank them for their service. #BennettFire #wxforce10 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/rdHlzuk4hD — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) August 26, 2021

