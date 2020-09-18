Berry Creek fire-prevention project stymied by red tape

Butte County officials say the delay was due to stringent environmental reviews.

BERRY CREEK, Calif. — A Northern California community leveled by a deadly fire was selected to receive an $836,000 state grant for pruning vegetation and clearing fuel from potential fire spots two years ago. But local officials say the forest management project was never completed because of red tape.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that now officials wonder if having cleared potential fuel could have changed the fortunes of Berry Creek in Butte County.

There have been 15 fatalities due to the fire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the identities of 13 people killed in the fire, one of those names having been released on Thursday. The released identities of victims are:

Susan Zurz, 76, of Berry Creek

Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek

Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek

Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek

John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek

Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek

Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek

Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek

Jacob Albright, 74, of Feather Falls

Paul Winer, 68, Berry Creek

Randy Harrell, 67, of Berry Creek

Kin Lee, 61 of Berry Creek

Mark Delagardie, 61 of Berry Creek