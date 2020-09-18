Berry Creek fire-prevention project stymied by red tape

BERRY CREEK, Calif. — A Northern California community leveled by a deadly fire was selected to receive an $836,000 state grant for pruning vegetation and clearing fuel from potential fire spots two years ago. But local officials say the forest management project was never completed because of red tape.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that now officials wonder if having cleared potential fuel could have changed the fortunes of Berry Creek in Butte County.
Butte County officials say the delay was due to stringent environmental reviews, despite this being exactly the kind of fire-prevention work at the forefront of the state’s wildfire conversation.
The lightning-started fire that has been burning since Aug. 17, 2020, currently sits at 41% containment and has burned 287,181 acres. The North Complex West Zone, formerly the Bear Fire, has burned roughly 78,372 acres and is 43% contained. Cal Fire reports that the winds have settled down overnight and cooler temperatures have arrived with higher humidity.
There have been 15 fatalities due to the fire. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea released the identities of 13 people killed in the fire, one of those names having been released on Thursday. The released identities of victims are:
- Susan Zurz, 76, of Berry Creek
- Khawar Bhatti, 58 of Berry Creek
- Millicent Catarancuic, 77 of Berry Creek
- Josiah Williams,16 of Berry Creek
- John Butler, 79, of Berry Creek
- Sandra Butler, 75, of Berry Creek
- Jorge Hernandez-Juarez, 26, of Berry Creek
- Philip Rubel, 68, of Berry Creek
- Jacob Albright, 74, of Feather Falls
- Paul Winer, 68, Berry Creek
- Randy Harrell, 67, of Berry Creek
- Kin Lee, 61 of Berry Creek
- Mark Delagardie, 61 of Berry Creek
The woman still does not know if her parents are OK, but she does know that their car was not on the property.