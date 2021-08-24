Biden approves California disaster declaration following Dixie, River fires

Here is how those impacted by the Dixie and River fires could apply for federal assistance.

CALIFORNIA, USA — President Joe Biden approved California's request for federal aid as the Dixie Fire continues to burn.

Federal funding is available to those impacted by the Dixie Fire and the River Fire. The federal assistance could be used for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help those recovering from disaster.

Residents and business owners who suffered losses from the Dixie and River fires could apply for assistance starting Wednesday by registering online.

The Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 1,273 structures and 92 structures have been damaged. About 682 homes are included in the destroyed structures and roughly 11,813 structures remain threatened by the flames.



Those affected by the Caldor Fire and other fires are not included in the federal declaration, but they may be included once state, local and federal officials can safely calculate the scope of damages.

Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked Biden for approving federal funds to be allocated for California.

"This declaration makes vital resources available as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to meet the challenge of these catastrophic wildfires and support communities in recovery," Newsom said.

The money is available for state, tribal, eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations.