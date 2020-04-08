Wildfire Outlook: Breezy winds elevate wildfire risk

Winds will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. These winds could easily spread any new or existing grass fires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An approaching low-pressure system will bring cooler temperatures to the Central Valley. This same weather system will also introduce brisk and gusty winds. During this time of the year, as we near the peak of wildfire season, breezy winds could very easily spread any new or existing grass fires.

Due to these conditions, there is an elevated fire weather concern mainly in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will vary depending on location. Here’s a look at the expected wind gusts:

Sacramento Valley: South to southwest around 15 to 20 mph with gust up to 30 mph.

San Joaquin Valley: North to northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Delta Region: West to southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

One thing working in our favor against the spread of wildfires is that the humidity levels during this timeframe are expected to increase.

